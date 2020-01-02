Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Receives C$22.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCL. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$28.50 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE SCL traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.53. 38,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$11.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.46. The company has a market cap of $879.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.24.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$394.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$402.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

