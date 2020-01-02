Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.57

Santos Ltd (OTCMKTS:STOSF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.65. Santos shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

Santos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

