Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.41 ($20.25).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

