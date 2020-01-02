SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $658,074.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00578730 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00233528 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00087364 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001807 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

