Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 221.31 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.92), 191,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 313,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.51 ($3.03).

The firm has a market cap of $401.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.97.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.