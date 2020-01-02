Rubies Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,408.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $39,408.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Rubies has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007262 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

