Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €30.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.19 ($31.62).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €25.11 ($29.20) on Monday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.43.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

