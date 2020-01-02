Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.07

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $43.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 37,564 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

