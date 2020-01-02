Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Up 3.7%

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.51, 8,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 159,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RESN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,224.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,012 shares in the company, valued at $231,145.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,654 shares in the company, valued at $706,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,930 shares of company stock worth $159,040 over the last 90 days. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

