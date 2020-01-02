Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0225

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Graviex. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $116.85 million and $6.07 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,200,040,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Nanex, IDCM, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.