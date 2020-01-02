Rate3 Market Capitalization Tops $486,715.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $486,715.00 and $66,630.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Ethfinex and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.06060060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, HADAX, Coinrail, IDEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, FCoin, BitForex, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

