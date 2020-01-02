QuarkChain (QKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.78 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $5.60 and $50.98. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 6% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $1.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.07 or 0.06068126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000292 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,849,926 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

