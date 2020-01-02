Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $99,003.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, GOPAX, IDEX and DDEX. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, GOPAX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

