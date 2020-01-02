QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Hits $319,331.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $319,331.00 and approximately $343,454.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

