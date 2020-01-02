Pure (PUREX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00042358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00577673 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000934 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

