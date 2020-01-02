Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PULM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PULM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 171,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

