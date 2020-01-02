PUBLISH Achieves Market Capitalization of $238,573.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $238,573.00 and approximately $13,960.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.01330725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

