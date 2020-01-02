Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $674.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 5.89.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

