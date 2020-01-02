ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.85, 2,676 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.37% of ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.