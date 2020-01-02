Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $11.69 on Thursday, reaching $571.85. The stock had a trading volume of 602,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $580.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $371.00 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

