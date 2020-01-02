Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,098 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $326.37. 1,151,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,534. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $210.07 and a one year high of $330.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.65 and a 200 day moving average of $295.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

