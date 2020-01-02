Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,553.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 992,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 286,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $239.11. 398,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.