Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.02 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,154. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

