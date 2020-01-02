Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE BX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. 3,392,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

