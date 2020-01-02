Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.05. Pressure Biosciences shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 65,043 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pressure Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

