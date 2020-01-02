Populous (PPT) One Day Volume Tops $3.87 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Populous has a total market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Mercatox, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last week, Populous has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Mercatox, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

