Polynovo (ASX:PNV) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.85 ($1.31) and last traded at A$1.86 ($1.32), approximately 2,110,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.97 ($1.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -371.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.87.

Polynovo Company Profile (ASX:PNV)

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

