Plus Products (CNSX:PLUS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Plus Products Inc (CNSX:PLUS)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67, 4,500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Plus Products Company Profile (CNSX:PLUS)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

