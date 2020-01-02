Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $39.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.53.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

