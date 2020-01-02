Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after buying an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. 308,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

