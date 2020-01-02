PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives $63.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTR shares. ValuEngine raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 1,003.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,888.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 2,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.19. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.80.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that PetroChina will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

