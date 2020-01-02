PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $180,697,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,329 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.82. 3,590,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

