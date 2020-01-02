People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$3.12 ($2.21) and last traded at A$3.13 ($2.22), 29,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.24 ($2.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of $229.82 million and a PE ratio of 22.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

People Infrastructure Company Profile (ASX:PPE)

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

