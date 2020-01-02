PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.06 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), approximately 65,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 112,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from PCF Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

