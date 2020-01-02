Park National Corp OH Raises Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 816.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after purchasing an additional 957,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,563.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,560,000 after purchasing an additional 779,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 468.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,172. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

