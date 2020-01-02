Park National Corp OH Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.67. 3,045,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $95.56. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,241 shares of company stock worth $2,922,324 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

