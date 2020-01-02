Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.85

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.60. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,900 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

