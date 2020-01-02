Oklo Resources (ASX:OKU) Trading 7.1% Higher

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 235,745 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 196,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.14.

About Oklo Resources (ASX:OKU)

Oklo Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold, uranium, and phosphate properties. The company holds interests in 8 gold projects covering an area of 1,389 km2 located in Mali, Africa. Its flagship projects include the Dandoko, Moussala, and Socaf projects located in West Mali; and the Yanfolila project located in South Mali.

