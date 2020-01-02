nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. 994,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. nVent Electric has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 13.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,480,000 after acquiring an additional 245,291 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 99.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 637,968 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

