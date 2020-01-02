Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $367.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is also well positioned in high priority categories, such as defense electronics, unmanned aircraft and missile defense, which enables the company to clinch notable contracts from Pentagon and foreign allies. Northrop Grumman outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it continues to incur high operating expenses on account of increasing product costs. Such expenses tend to hurt profit margins. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for its investor's concern.Unforeseen accidents while production of certain of Northrop Grumman’s products such as explosive and flammable materials, tend to push up its costs. “

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.25.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $343.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.80. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $237.08 and a 12-month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.