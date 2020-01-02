Nomura Begins Coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of GT stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

