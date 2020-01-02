Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to announce $10.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.27 billion. Nike reported sales of $9.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $42.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $42.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.67 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,000 shares of company stock worth $21,540,520. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at about $106,608,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $102.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

