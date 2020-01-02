Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.40. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 52,284 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 248,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 63,755 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

