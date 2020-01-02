Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several research firms have commented on NKTR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $395,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $1,069,543.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,553 shares of company stock worth $3,065,505. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 1,817,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,522. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
