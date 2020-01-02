Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Tops $17.99 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004973 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Neraex, LBank and Huobi. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,940,973 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Allcoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Neraex, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

