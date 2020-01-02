Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML) Trading 9.5% Higher

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), 178,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.

Navarre Minerals Company Profile (ASX:NML)

Navarre Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Stawell Corridor gold and Western Victoria copper projects located in western Victoria; and the Tandarra gold project in central Victoria.

