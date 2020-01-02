Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading Down 3.6%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.74), approximately 26,160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 65,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.80).

MCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Morses Club’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

