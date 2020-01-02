Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $55.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. 7,365,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,179,110. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

