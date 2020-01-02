Mithril Ore Market Cap Tops $149,512.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for $11.56 or 0.00165480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Ore has a total market capitalization of $149,512.00 and approximately $506.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril Ore has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00337592 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014279 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003516 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,935 tokens. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

