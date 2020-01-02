Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Brett Lambert Buys 25,000 Shares

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Brett Lambert acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61. Mincor Resources NL has a 12 month low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of A$0.74 ($0.52).

Mincor Resources Company Profile

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

