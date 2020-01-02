Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Brett Lambert Buys 25,000 Shares

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Brett Lambert acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).
The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61. Mincor Resources NL has a 12 month low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of A$0.74 ($0.52).
Mincor Resources Company Profile
